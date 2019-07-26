Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Increased Position by $1.27 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Lau Associates Boosted Its Stake by $324,700 as Shares Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 26,299 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $220.75. About 704,433 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Rusal: Maksim Goldman and Daniel Lesin Wolfe Step Down From Board Due to Company’s Inclusion on Specially Designated Nationals List; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares to 132,324 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

