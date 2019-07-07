Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; Meritage Group LP Maintains Position in Autodesk (ADSK)

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 47,042 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million

