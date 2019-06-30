Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Broadfin Capital Has Cut Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake as Shares Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,572 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 196,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 604,386 shares traded or 25.54% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 272,197 shares traded or 140.35% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,143 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 48,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Incorporated owns 15,180 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 15,637 shares. State Street stated it has 1.18M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Prudential accumulated 145,012 shares. 32,852 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 10,058 shares. Blackrock holds 3.01 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 19,363 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited holds 0% or 33,175 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 38,526 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares to 380,247 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares to 207,998 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,892 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 14,071 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 74,401 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 27 shares. Ser Automobile Association has 10,908 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 17,442 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 55,702 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 2,071 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,013 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).