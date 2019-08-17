Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Holding by $364,000 as Market Value Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Valuation Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Its Stake by $821,219

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 56,714 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 214,753 shares to 232,214 shares, valued at $31.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South Dakota Council has 33,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,862 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 463 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Mutual Of America Llc has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 7,360 are held by Mcrae Cap. Park Avenue Llc reported 3,499 shares. Cibc World Corporation holds 65,370 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset New York has 8,741 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.28% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 1.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 878,608 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.03% or 32,516 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 187 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% or 310,186 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability Company has 1.92% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 91,011 shares. 36,407 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 33,175 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 32,852 shares stake. Northern Tru accumulated 293,374 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,646 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,409 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 12,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 244,424 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 176,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 116,547 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.