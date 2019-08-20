Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $338,000; Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Stake in Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) by $567,000 as Stock Price Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 62,465 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 169,820 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 12,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 48,741 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 17,770 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.39% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt has 20,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 13,570 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability invested in 8,825 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 7,802 shares. Victory reported 58,925 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 19,496 shares. 137,214 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.08% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 122,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 25,528 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has 33,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 5,000 were reported by Meyer Handelman Communications. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 17,600 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 277,547 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 29,132 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 1 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 45,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 58,260 shares. Parametric Limited Liability accumulated 70,589 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 1,475 shares. Charles Schwab owns 157,386 shares.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MTS Announces Contract Valued At Up To $30.4 Million For World’s Largest Heavy Vehicle Durability Simulator – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MTS Systems (MTSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MTS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “How MTS Systems (MTSC) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.