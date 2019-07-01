Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Lowered Its Position by $338,000; Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $84.54 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.32. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 68,038 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 880 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Parkside Fin Retail Bank & stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP reported 25,016 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 6,599 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt has 2.77% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 103,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Inc Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0% or 48,741 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 19,496 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 68,061 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thb Asset Management invested in 1.18% or 311,193 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 116,547 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 12,999 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,170 are held by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,470 shares stake. 9,273 are held by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 45 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 12,326 shares. Beck Capital Limited Com owns 0.99% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 16,622 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 3,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 91,732 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.23% or 65,764 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Linscomb Williams invested in 1,616 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 54,467 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 17,798 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 0.16% or 3,442 shares in its portfolio.