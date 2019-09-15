Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Maintained by Albion Financial Group

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88 million, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 159,679 shares traded or 83.44% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 25,065 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 23,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $774.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41 million shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Partners owns 2.55M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Corp has 2.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,299 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 21,977 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Serv Limited Liability Corporation has 888 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.27% or 13,373 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 2,552 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.36% or 9,568 shares. Cambridge Rech Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 16,105 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 12,246 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated reported 1,175 shares. 47,948 are owned by Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.61 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $886,493 activity.