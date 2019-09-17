Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Position by $2.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88 million, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 16,731 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 134,585 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Cooking Ahead of McCormick Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.91 million for 31.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 16,120 shares. Security Commerce holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 50,300 shares. Logan Capital holds 0.1% or 10,618 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 88 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.03% stake. 119,114 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. 355,891 were accumulated by Saturna Corporation. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has 13,135 shares. 5,013 are owned by Next Fincl Grp Inc. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 52,137 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 78,389 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.7% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Mai Capital holds 0.05% or 6,644 shares in its portfolio.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,766 shares to 44,481 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $886,493 activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 50,000 shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on January 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27 million for 7.53 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.