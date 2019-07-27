Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Its Position in Jd Com (Call) (JD) by $480,000 as Share Price Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 76,340 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.27M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

