Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.33 N/A 1.01 26.95 Quaker Chemical Corporation 199 3.34 N/A 5.13 36.54

In table 1 we can see Koppers Holdings Inc. and Quaker Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Quaker Chemical Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Quaker Chemical Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Koppers Holdings Inc. and Quaker Chemical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Quaker Chemical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Quaker Chemical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Koppers Holdings Inc. and Quaker Chemical Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.26% and an $34 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Quaker Chemical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Quaker Chemical Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Quaker Chemical Corporation

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.