Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

This is a contrast between Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.33 N/A 1.01 26.95 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.74 N/A 1.42 9.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Koppers Holdings Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. Kronos Worldwide Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Koppers Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Worldwide Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Koppers Holdings Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. Its rival Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 2.9 respectively. Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.04% and an $34 consensus target price. Competitively Kronos Worldwide Inc. has an average target price of $15.5, with potential upside of 44.59%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kronos Worldwide Inc. seems more appealing than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Koppers Holdings Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 20.9% respectively. 3.6% are Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.