Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.33 N/A 1.01 26.95 Innospec Inc. 84 1.49 N/A 4.22 22.13

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Innospec Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Koppers Holdings Inc. and Innospec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.08 beta means Koppers Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Innospec Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Innospec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Innospec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and Innospec Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.04% for Koppers Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $34. Meanwhile, Innospec Inc.’s consensus price target is $86, while its potential downside is -2.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Koppers Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Innospec Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares and 96% of Innospec Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Innospec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Innospec Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Innospec Inc. beats Koppers Holdings Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.