Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

We will be comparing the differences between Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.30 N/A 1.01 26.95 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.70 N/A 2.42 19.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Koppers Holdings Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company. H.B. Fuller Company has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than H.B. Fuller Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Koppers Holdings Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Koppers Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor H.B. Fuller Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. H.B. Fuller Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Koppers Holdings Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.68% and an $34 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of H.B. Fuller Company is $46, which is potential 13.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Koppers Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than H.B. Fuller Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Koppers Holdings Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. was more bullish than H.B. Fuller Company.

Summary

H.B. Fuller Company beats Koppers Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.