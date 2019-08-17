Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.33 N/A 1.01 26.95 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.25 N/A 0.24 13.35

Table 1 highlights Koppers Holdings Inc. and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Koppers Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Koppers Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Koppers Holdings Inc. and Flexible Solutions International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Koppers Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares and 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.