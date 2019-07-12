Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 26 0.32 N/A 1.01 29.35 Olin Corporation 23 0.50 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Koppers Holdings Inc. and Olin Corporation. Olin Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Koppers Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Olin Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Koppers Holdings Inc. and Olin Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Olin Corporation’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. are 2 and 0.9. Competitively, Olin Corporation has 1.5 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Koppers Holdings Inc. and Olin Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Olin Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 26.07%. Competitively the average price target of Olin Corporation is $29, which is potential 40.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Olin Corporation looks more robust than Koppers Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Koppers Holdings Inc. and Olin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Olin Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.1% 7.56% 24.65% 50.15% -22.48% 74.47% Olin Corporation 2.51% -15.79% -17.62% 2.02% -35.58% 5.52%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Olin Corporation

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats Olin Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.