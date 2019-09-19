Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Comparison side by side

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.35 N/A 1.01 26.95 Innophos Holdings Inc. 29 0.89 N/A 1.33 20.38

In table 1 we can see Koppers Holdings Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Innophos Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Koppers Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Innophos Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Innophos Holdings Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Koppers Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Innophos Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Innophos Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Innophos Holdings Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Summary

Innophos Holdings Inc. beats Koppers Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.