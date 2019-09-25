Koppers Hldgs (KOP) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Its Position by $465,914 as Market Value Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Position In Ross Stores (ROST) Was Has Boosted

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.64. About 1.67M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Koppers Hldgs (KOP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 16,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 327,259 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 311,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Koppers Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 125,342 shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 42,200 shares to 289,800 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 431,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,900 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 65,527 shares to 260,726 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Circor Intl (NYSE:CIR) by 13,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,890 shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust.