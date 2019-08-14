Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Neogenomics (NEO) by $345,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $35.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 574,289 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares to 980,652 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icahn Carl C reported 5.19M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.08% or 343,252 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 1,024 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Street has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8.18M shares. 53,522 were accumulated by Pnc Gru Inc. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,964 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.78% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 110,000 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr reported 81,302 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 27,174 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 20,743 shares. 3,182 were reported by Fenimore Asset Management. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RZG, NEO, TCMD, MEDP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Neo Performance Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares to 171,969 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).