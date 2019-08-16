Kopp Investment Advisors Stake in Maxlinear (MXL) Increased by $1.40 Million as Market Value Declined; As South St (SSB) Market Valuation Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $341,020

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 125,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 105,995 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 39,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 44,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 74,177 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Weatherford International, NiSource, Palatin Technologies, Astronics, MaxLinear, and FutureFuel â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Commercial Ramps In 2019/2020, But Spending Less – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MaxLinear to Showcase New RF Solutions and Broad Semiconductor Portfolio for 5G Networks at MWC 2019 – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MaxLinear (MXL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 173 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 96,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 14,184 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Macquarie Limited owns 4.29M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Swiss Natl Bank reported 119,473 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Aperio Gp Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 286,178 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,000 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 57,705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 417,171 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 52,518 shares to 388,171 shares, valued at $45.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 76,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).