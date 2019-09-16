Kopp Investment Advisors Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Has Trimmed by $1.29 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $441,936 as Share Price Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 28,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd. (CYBR) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 10,161 shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 37,383 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, down from 47,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.24. About 937,979 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 119.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.