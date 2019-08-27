Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Neogenomics (NEO) by $345,600; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Sprott Has Increased Its Stake by $575,004

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 305,312 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 143,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.2123 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1923. About 3.81M shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 42,572 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 64,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.38M shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 12,880 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Capital accumulated 50,325 shares. Cadence Management Lc stated it has 0.24% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 190,000 shares. Yorktown & Research Commerce has invested 0.12% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 45,872 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 39,369 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 4,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 20,411 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 12,775 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oberweis Asset Management invested in 40,600 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 105,578 shares to 151,834 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 98,163 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). James Rech Inc reported 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.07M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Van Eck reported 20.22 million shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 404,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 740,288 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 233,073 were reported by Susquehanna Group Llp. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 41,060 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raffles Associate Limited Partnership reported 140,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.20M shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

