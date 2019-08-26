Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Position as Share Value Rose; Basswood Capital Management Increases Holding in Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 108.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 372,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 715,045 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 342,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 487,264 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 415,248 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 1,344 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 1,142 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 3.04M shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 5,221 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 154,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 77,037 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 82,962 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 24 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 0% or 73,892 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 468,923 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 85,045 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 5,964 shares.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Taylor Morrison CEO on homebuilding at end of 2018: ‘It was that bad’ – CNBC” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Taylor Morrison Home Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Taylor Morrison Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 32,868 shares to 253,716 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,385 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genetic testers rally on insurance coverage for Myriad’s GeneSight – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics Announces Leadership Transition and Reiterates Recently Increased 2019 Financial Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.