Kopp Investment Advisors Lifted Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake by $1.46 Million; Stock Value Declined; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $613,080 as Stock Value Declined

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 56,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 146,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 1.07M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 2.15M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,673 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 15,750 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 39,423 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 25,807 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 666,945 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 1.89M are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 4,750 shares. 199,556 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz & Associates. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Towle And holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 3.31M shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 1,650 shares. New York-based Clearline Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.29% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp by 87,144 shares to 894,868 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

