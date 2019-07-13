Kopp Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Maxlinear (MXL) by $1.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Carlson Capital LP Cut Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding by $10.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 286,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 478,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 125,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 235,876 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 322,615 shares. Cohen Steers owns 3.47M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 159,983 shares. Axa invested in 33,979 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 189,289 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 33,556 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 718 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited stated it has 310 shares. State Street has 4.32M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.07% or 56,427 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James reported 28,571 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.89% or 1.65 million shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 105,039 shares to 791,374 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 169,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PARDUN THOMAS E sold $367,083. 2,093 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares with value of $45,419 were sold by Kwong Connie H..