Kopp Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Maxlinear (MXL); Private Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 125,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 222,651 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 1.08M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg accumulated 4,305 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Company reported 24,693 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Monetary Grp invested in 0.06% or 825 shares. King Wealth owns 8,811 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 255,443 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.13% or 8,723 shares. F&V Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 1,649 shares. Conning holds 6,081 shares. 8,446 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.76% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Private Com Na reported 0.53% stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delphi Ma reported 4,229 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 77,952 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.88% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider MOYER ALBERT J sold $788,096. On Tuesday, February 12 PARDUN THOMAS E sold $367,083 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 16,575 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm Inv owns 0.33% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 65,764 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp accumulated 1.47 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Co reported 1.09M shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Llc has 1.00 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 37,181 shares. 1.39M are held by Jennison Associates Ltd Com. 264 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 34,980 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 826,231 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 9,324 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). New York-based Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).