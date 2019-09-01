Kopp Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN); Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 288,925 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares to 256,983 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp Company owns 55,409 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 10,835 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aviva Plc reported 337,889 shares. Fagan Associates invested in 1.31% or 8,038 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,692 shares. Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie Tru has 3,646 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Family Office stated it has 740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Service Communications Ma holds 987,507 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 1,365 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fcg Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Evanson Asset Limited has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,710 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co owns 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,193 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,842 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested in 0.28% or 170,588 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 503,832 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Lc. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 836,898 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 43,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 146,638 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 170,160 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp stated it has 1.04 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Boston Limited has invested 0.1% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 26,394 shares. Piedmont Investment invested in 0.02% or 13,145 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.