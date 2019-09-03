Kopp Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake in Maxlinear (MXL) as Stock Price Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3345.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 1,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, up from 37 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $257.27. About 659,313 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 125,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 228,247 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 0.05% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 8,095 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,992 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 131,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 39,631 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.02% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 45,000 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 16,822 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 21,336 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Parkside Bankshares invested in 54 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. 22,549 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com. Glob Investors reported 0.02% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 119,473 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 243,505 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

