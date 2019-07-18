Kopp Investment Advisors Increased Its Position in Atricure (ATRC) as Share Price Declined; Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Holder Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 131,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.92 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.94 million, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 473,419 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 52,902 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De reported 1.26 million shares stake. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company reported 432,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 9,068 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.05% or 450,000 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has 1.13% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 215,258 shares. Pictet Asset reported 155,924 shares. Pnc Ser Group holds 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 46,324 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 4,989 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 254,400 are owned by Andra Ap. Eulav Asset holds 462,600 shares. Korea Invest owns 431,585 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.14 million shares. World Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 12,370 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp invested 0.07% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.03M shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $86.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 11.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $266.51 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

