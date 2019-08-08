Kopp Investment Advisors Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Trimmed by $568,992; Legal & General Group Plc Has Boosted Crocs (CROX) Position by $365,100; Shares Declined

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 14,604 shares as the company's stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 172,255 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 157,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 604,041 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11,756 shares to 160,499 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 53,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,097 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,004 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 1.14M shares. Raymond James invested in 16,014 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 55,898 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc owns 7,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 5,113 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Convergence Inv Prns Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 40,666 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 101,381 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com invested in 82,795 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 26,466 shares. Hennessy Advisors has invested 1.25% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 171,510 shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).