Kopp Investment Advisors Has Upped Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake by $840,455 as Shares Declined; Atria Investments Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Increased as Share Price Declined

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 118,884 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 6,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.58 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 16,704 shares to 16,925 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,661 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.02% or 47,611 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 79,415 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt owns 46,600 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 220,293 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 122 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Schwartz Counsel has 38,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 2,262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,835 shares. Horizon Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,083 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bamco holds 117,324 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fmr Limited owns 16.44M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

