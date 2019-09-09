Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $345,600; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Valuation Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Cut Position by $14.02 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 91,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,720 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 95,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $172.24. About 480,240 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 978,383 shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares to 88,826 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd invested in 39,608 shares or 0% of the stock. 669,731 were reported by Bankshares Of America Corp De. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 1% or 200,000 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 19,947 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 7,900 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp, a California-based fund reported 65,923 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 12,880 were accumulated by Usa Fincl Portformulas. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,456 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 5.77 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 74,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.20M for 140.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $269.79M for 15.11 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co by 14,568 shares to 361,421 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 29,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 117 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 60,183 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.23% or 327,858 shares. 2,023 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Kwmg Lc stated it has 199 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has 112,582 shares. Btim Corporation reported 9,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.03% or 7,542 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Golub Grp Incorporated Lc has 304,713 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.17% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,500 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Co reported 5,765 shares. Df Dent And Inc stated it has 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).