Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $345,600 as Stock Rose; As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Boosted Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 446,556 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 481,186 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital invested in 219,992 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 46,203 shares. First Tru LP owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 141,552 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.64M shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd has 23,862 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Company owns 0.92% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 182,909 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 132,414 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 42,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,376 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Yorktown Management & Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 2.35M shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc holds 37,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares to 88,826 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 87,966 shares to 607,922 shares, valued at $39.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 33,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,467 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

