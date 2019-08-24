Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $345,600 as Market Valuation Rose; As Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Market Valuation Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 2,418 shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 1.09% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Fincl accumulated 1,250 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 64,676 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Avenir Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). 4,000 were reported by Pnc Group. Capital Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 13,612 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 43,743 shares. Castine Capital Mngmt has 130,951 shares. Blackrock owns 1,532 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 4,715 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3,553 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $39,539 activity. The insider CARTER KEVIN T bought $34,576.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

