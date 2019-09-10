Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $1.46 Million; Share Price Declined; As Incyte Corp. (INCY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Has Decreased by $16.20 Million Its Holding

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 56,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 146,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 805,721 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36 million, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 540,153 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 12,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Limited Co accumulated 270,775 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 735,594 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 4.43 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 258,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc owns 21,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 26,752 shares. First Tru LP holds 253,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 1,568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 155,000 were reported by Atika Cap Mngmt Lc. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 10,732 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 383,351 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 152,800 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.30 million shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. by 402,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $119.92 million for 36.36 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

