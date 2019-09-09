Kopp Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake in Five9 (FIVN); Eagle Materials (EXP) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Boosted Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 410,783 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,242 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 30,023 shares. Westpac Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 105,429 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Victory Cap reported 9 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 8,324 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 50,126 shares. Regions Fin reported 1,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 2,851 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 30,000 shares. 26,801 are held by Suntrust Banks. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 4,629 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc owns 71,152 shares.

