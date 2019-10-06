Kopp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $561,792; Intricon (IIN) Position Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Intricon Corporation (IIN) by 457.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 137,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 167,198 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 100,390 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 14,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 19,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 197,777 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.65M for 63.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company holds 30,090 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Company invested in 0.01% or 25,138 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 18 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 10,446 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.15% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 433,634 shares. Paloma Prtn Management invested in 20,281 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 20,235 are held by Prudential Finance Inc. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 3,517 shares. The Texas-based Next Finance Grp has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Pnc Financial Services owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 2,232 shares. 22 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ligand nabs economic rights to skin infection candidate from Novan for up to $32M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ligand Subsidiary Vernalis and PhoreMost Limited Announce Drug Discovery Collaboration for Novel Oncology Target – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Partner Seelos Therapeutics Shares Set To Soar As Value Of Its Potential Billion-Dollar Pipeline Is Realized – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman provides color on $168/share target on Ligand Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider Aryeh Jason bought $65,258. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. 1,000 shares were bought by Davis Todd C, worth $93,594 on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $43,091 was bought by Korenberg Matthew E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has 6,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 167,198 shares. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Teton Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 156,679 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 70,796 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt holds 1.18% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 92,427 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 21,331 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 25,815 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 5,908 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 12,634 shares. 78,017 were accumulated by Rice Hall James Assoc Lc. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 26,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.12% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 609,785 shares to 751,445 shares, valued at $41.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferroglobe Plc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).