Kopp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Five9 (FIVN); As Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dsc Advisors LP Cut Stake by $10.71 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 298,126 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.00 million shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brave Asset Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,050 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 51,484 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 461,648 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 11,102 shares. Natixis LP has 180,976 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0.94% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 28.43M shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,397 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 477 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Company owns 9,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

