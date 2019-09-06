Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $345,600; Shares Rose; Gruss & Co Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $177.15. About 6.31M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 194,391 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 156.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,900 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 59,088 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 399,285 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 29,400 shares. 7,300 are owned by South Dakota Council. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 17,097 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 249,598 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 11,650 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 283,751 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 1,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parkside National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 103 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 141,552 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com has 132,414 shares.

