Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $568,992 as Market Value Were Volatile; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Its Position by $930,930 as Market Valuation Declined

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 49,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 43,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $147.8. About 2.03M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 34,649 shares to 559,981 shares, valued at $51.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 37,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 179,291 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 215 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,842 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 527 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 385,747 shares. 167 are owned by First Manhattan. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 13,199 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 120 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.46% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 2,200 shares. Geode Management Limited Company reported 3.08M shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 662 shares. Voya Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 28,789 shares. Fiduciary owns 6,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manikay Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 6.35% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Credit Suisse Ag has 2.63M shares. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Fairfax Fin Holdings Can owns 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 27,000 shares. Stifel accumulated 0% or 7,788 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 42,780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Summit Group Ltd Llc owns 0.5% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 56,100 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Co has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5,200 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 291,104 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp invested 5.95% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).