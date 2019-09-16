Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $314,696 as Share Price Declined; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holding by $472,625 as Stock Value Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,120 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, down from 23,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 799,696 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,744 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $521,000, down from 6,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 2.17 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Cap Management reported 1,892 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 70,394 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.07% or 42,222 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.71% or 79,067 shares in its portfolio. Verus Prtn has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,567 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 398,686 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New York-based Art Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 5,641 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management owns 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 50,254 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 8,018 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Llc. 5,457 were reported by Homrich & Berg. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd invested in 0.11% or 6,358 shares. Hilltop invested in 1,483 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.60 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire" published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Here's Why Norfolk Southern's Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes" on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 14,077 shares. Moreover, Westwood Holding Group Inc Incorporated has 1.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Ltd has invested 1.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Business Fincl Service reported 5,093 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 76,107 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Management has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kings Point Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 51,655 shares. Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 329,019 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,930 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Commerce Ltd has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colonial Trust Advsr owns 123,796 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt has 7,948 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.35% or 56,971 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.