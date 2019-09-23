Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $382,950 as Market Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Northpointe Capital Has Increased Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 101,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, up from 83,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612,000, down from 8,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 11,047 shares to 42,216 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,203 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 7,455 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Bollard Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 4,905 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 27,810 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited owns 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 775,189 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 11,379 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 7.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Capital Management Inc accumulated 838,549 shares. Washington Mgmt Inc owns 25,205 shares. 87,808 are held by Parsec Fincl Mgmt. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 76,887 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ashfield Lc has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 102,597 shares stake. America First Ltd stated it has 5,590 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 252.55M are held by Vanguard Group. Moreover, Insight 2811 Inc has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 99,103 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. 28,530 were accumulated by Torch Wealth Management Ltd. Highstreet Asset Management reported 55,265 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York invested 1.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% stake. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 162,176 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 1.38% or 333,000 shares. Texas Cap Bankshares Tx has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.