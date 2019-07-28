Kopp Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Five9 (FIVN) by $2.28 Million; Dorsal Capital Management Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 584,561 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $28.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

