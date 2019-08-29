Kopin (KOPN) Stake Has Upped by Awm Investment Company Inc; Usca Ria Increases Holding in Bb&T (BBT)

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 283,422 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 66.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 15,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 38,946 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 23,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 3.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,945 shares to 148,874 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,899 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 179,358 shares. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 167,752 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Fil Ltd owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keating Investment Counselors holds 147,722 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.29M shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited holds 49,031 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Madison holds 0.01% or 6,684 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd holds 0.61% or 55,002 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 1.50M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 459 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 251,855 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 188,323 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 54,695 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold KOPN shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 32.95 million shares or 2.75% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 229,700 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,000 shares. Awm Investment has 7.28 million shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 25,605 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 13,164 shares. First Eagle Inv Mngmt invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 7,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 173,239 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 10,414 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. 49,034 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 980,068 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 44,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 1,932 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 603,059 shares to 827,900 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp..

