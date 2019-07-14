Kopin (KOPN) Stake Has Lifted by Awm Investment Company Inc; Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.28 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 395,878 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 64.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $282,304 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold KOPN shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 32.95 million shares or 2.75% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 2,915 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ser Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 385,380 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 38,694 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 7,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weybosset & Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 26,390 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 367,679 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 173,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 348,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0% or 53,772 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 492,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.76M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares to 373,041 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,002 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares to 24,673 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,141 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Ltd accumulated 42,375 shares. Martin Currie Limited has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 250,260 are owned by Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited. Private Capital Advsr invested in 0.14% or 4,003 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Augustine Asset Mgmt accumulated 7.31% or 93,412 shares. Saratoga Research Investment Management owns 576,337 shares. New York-based Corsair Capital Management Lp has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw And Company, a New York-based fund reported 3.78 million shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Company invested in 438,287 shares. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Lp has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Invest Limited Co has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 1.69% or 41,971 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.86% or 73,244 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

