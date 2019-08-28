Kopin (KOPN) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Raised Stake by $718,303 as Stock Value Declined; Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Its Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) as Shares Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 283,420 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Operating Results; 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 34,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 225,478 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 190,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 1.59 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,002 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

More notable recent Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2019: STM,MRAM,AVGO,KOPN – Nasdaq" on March 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Kopin's Golden-i Infinity Wearable Gains Momentum; Approximately 100 Organizations Have Already Signed up to Pilot the Unique Smart Glass Platform – Business Wire" on January 07, 2019.

