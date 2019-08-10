Kopin (KOPN) Position Held by Awm Investment Company Inc; Macys (M) Stake Has Lifted by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74 million shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s Launches Mobile Checkout, Expands VR Furniture Pilot — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 468,576 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Operating Results; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,002 shares, and cut its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc..