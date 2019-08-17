Kopin (KOPN) Holding Has Lifted by Awm Investment Company Inc; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $2.52 Million as Stock Price Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 304,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 363,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.61M market cap company. The stock increased 6.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 177,581 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 603,059 shares to 827,900 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 8.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares to 56,374 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).