Kopin Corporation (KOPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

This is a contrast between Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin Corporation 1 4.08 N/A -0.57 0.00 STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.77 N/A 1.40 12.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kopin Corporation and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin Corporation 0.00% -41.7% -35.5% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Kopin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kopin Corporation. Its rival STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Kopin Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kopin Corporation and STMicroelectronics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of STMicroelectronics N.V. is $21, which is potential 12.60% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of Kopin Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of STMicroelectronics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Kopin Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kopin Corporation -8.87% -11.02% -2.59% -38.92% -64.91% 13.11% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.87% -2.96% 5.6% 17.15% -28.81% 25%

For the past year Kopin Corporation was less bullish than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Summary

STMicroelectronics N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kopin Corporation.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.