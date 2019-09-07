Kopin Corporation (KOPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin Corporation 1 2.89 N/A -0.57 0.00 Broadcom Inc. 287 5.17 N/A 8.19 35.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kopin Corporation and Broadcom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kopin Corporation and Broadcom Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin Corporation 0.00% -75.4% -61.3% Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Kopin Corporation is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Broadcom Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kopin Corporation are 3.7 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Broadcom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Kopin Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kopin Corporation and Broadcom Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Broadcom Inc. 0 4 19 2.83

Meanwhile, Broadcom Inc.’s average target price is $312.26, while its potential upside is 6.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kopin Corporation and Broadcom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42% and 86.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Kopin Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Broadcom Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12% Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04%

For the past year Kopin Corporation was more bullish than Broadcom Inc.

Summary

Broadcom Inc. beats Kopin Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.