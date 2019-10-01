Kopin Corporation (KOPN) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Contrasting side by side

Since Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are part of the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin Corporation 1 -0.12 59.63M -0.57 0.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 18 3.86 402.61M 1.29 16.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kopin Corporation and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kopin Corporation and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin Corporation 6,820,313,393.57% -75.4% -61.3% ON Semiconductor Corporation 2,176,270,270.27% 19.1% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.42 beta means Kopin Corporation’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ON Semiconductor Corporation on the other hand, has 2.16 beta which makes it 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kopin Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ON Semiconductor Corporation are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Kopin Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kopin Corporation and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s potential upside is 24.93% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42% of Kopin Corporation shares and 98.26% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares. 1.9% are Kopin Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12% ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28%

For the past year Kopin Corporation has weaker performance than ON Semiconductor Corporation

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.